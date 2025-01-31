SUA Líneas Aéreas to resurrect Uruguayan aviation with airBaltic in tow
Uruguay's Government has confirmed SUA Líneas Aéreas plans to enter the Latin American aviation market in 4Q2025, aided by the considerable expertise of European carrier airBaltic.
The news was not a huge surprise considering the government announced SUA had commenced its certification process back in Feb-2024, but a year is a long time in Latin American aviation, with projects just as likely to collapse as to succeed in that time.
