Saudi Air Connectivity Program makes strong progress in 2024 with more new markets to come
The Saudi Air Connectivity Program (ACP) has made remarkable progress in its efforts to develop the Kingdom's air network, having attracted 12 international airlines, added 22 routes and 1.5 million seats of capacity in 2024, according to ACP CEO Majid Khan.
At the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Asia & Sustainability Awards in Hong Kong and CAPA Airline Leader Summit World & Awards for Excellence in Belgrade, both held during Nov-2024, Mr Khan outlined ACP's bold ambitions to add more airlines and routes each year.
