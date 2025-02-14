Rise of Asia Pacific highlighted in forecast for world's largest markets in 2042 and 2052
In their joint Passenger Traffic Report, Trends, and Outlook, ACI World and ICAO have outlined their projections for the top 10 country markets for 2042 and 2052.
The forecast highlights the growing importance of Asia Pacific, with countries from the region projected to make up six of the top 10 global markets by 2052, compared to three of the top 10 in 2023.
Become a CAPA Member to access Insights
Our Insights are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.