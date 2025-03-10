'Re-evaluation' of 2050 net zero goal likely as targets appear increasingly unrealistic

IATA director general Willie Walsh has called into question the ability of the aviation industry to meet its target of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

Mr Walsh said the industry will need to "revisit" its climate targets, adding: "There will be a re-evaluation".

He noted that progress on sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) has not been as strong as previously expected, and highlighted that certain airlines will not be able to meet their environmental targets, resulting in a "more fragmented" industry.

Air Lease Corporation CEO and president John L Plueger echoed Mr Walsh's comments, stating: "It is now almost impossible to see those goals of 2050 come to fruition", and adding: "I don't think we're going to make it".