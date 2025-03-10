'Re-evaluation' of 2050 net zero goal likely as targets appear increasingly unrealistic
IATA director general Willie Walsh has called into question the ability of the aviation industry to meet its target of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.
Mr Walsh said the industry will need to "revisit" its climate targets, adding: "There will be a re-evaluation".
He noted that progress on sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) has not been as strong as previously expected, and highlighted that certain airlines will not be able to meet their environmental targets, resulting in a "more fragmented" industry.
Air Lease Corporation CEO and president John L Plueger echoed Mr Walsh's comments, stating: "It is now almost impossible to see those goals of 2050 come to fruition", and adding: "I don't think we're going to make it".
Become a CAPA Member to access Insights
Our Insights are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.