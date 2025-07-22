PLAY's new tune - new business strategy starts to take shape, but airline suffers difficult 2Q
PLAY has been in the process of implementing strategic changes to its business model.
A snapshot of recent news provides some insight into how the process is going:
• Strong offering of sun destinations and popular cities for Icelandic travellers;
• Four aircraft operating flights from Iceland. The aircraft will be operated by crew from Iceland under Icelandic collective agreements;
• Six additional aircraft will be leased out for profitable projects with other airlines;
• North American flights will cease as of Oct-2025, and the number of city destinations in Northern Europe will be reduced;
• Operations will be conducted under a Maltese air operator certificate (AOC), and the Icelandic AOC will be returned.
