Norse Atlantic pivots strategy after strong 2H2024 traffic surge
Norse Atlantic achieved record-breaking operational performance in 2H2024, with consecutive monthly load factor highs and strong year-on-year passenger growth.
Amidst mixed financial results, the carrier is pivoting toward ACMI and charter operations, leveraging its modern 787-9 fleet and locking in long term contracts to mitigate market risks.
This strategic transformation aims to ensure sustainable growth and position Norse Atlantic as a resilient player in the competitive low cost, long-haul sector.
