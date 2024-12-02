Manila Airport modernisation reaches takeoff but turbulence may follow
New NAIA Infrastructure Corporation (NNIC) assumed the maintenance and operation of Manila Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) on 14-Sep-2024, tackling the hefty task of modernising the 76 year old airport.
The consortium, which includes San Miguel Corporation and Incheon International Airport Corporation, is expecting NAIA's capacity to increase from 35 million to 62 million passengers once the modernisation is complete.
Become a CAPA Member to access Insights
Our Insights are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.