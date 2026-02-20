Istanbul leads, regions rise: Turkish airports build a platform for long-term rowth

Türkiye's aviation sector delivered one of Europe's most compelling growth stories in 2025, underpinned by robust passenger demand, operational resilience, and a decisive infrastructure agenda.

Traffic expansion across international and domestic markets reinforced the country's role as a strategic connector between continents, while Istanbul consolidated its status among Europe's leading aviation hubs.

Landmark achievements, including the introduction of triple independent runway operations and major terminal expansions, showcased a system increasingly engineered for scale, efficiency, and long-term competitiveness.

Beyond the flagship gateways, a nationwide programme of runway, terminal, and air traffic control investments reshaped regional connectivity and capacity.

These developments, coupled with new airport construction and network expansion, highlight a coordinated national strategy to future-proof aviation growth.

Together, these dynamics position Türkiye not only as a high-performing market within Europe, but as a critical global aviation crossroads entering a decisive phase of transformation.