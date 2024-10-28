Global business travel spending to break records in 2024 as travel prices remain elevated
Global business travel spending is forecast to hit a record USD1.5 trillion in 2024, according to the latest outlook from the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC).
The figure would surpass the 2019 level by 6.2%, marking an accelerated recovery from the pandemic compared to earlier predictions.
The new forecast is a significant turnaround in post-pandemic performance, given that WTTC reported business travel spending remained 5.4% below the 2019 level in 2023.
