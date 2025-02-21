French aviation in 2024: International traffic masks domestic decline
France recorded nearly 178 million air transport passengers in 2024, just shy of pre-pandemic 2019 levels, with international traffic hitting a record 150.5 million passengers.
However, domestic traffic continued to decline, falling 4.2% year-on-year to 27.4 million, widening the gap from 2019 amid factors such as the short haul flight ban and increased aviation taxes.
While the Paris Olympics provided a temporary boost in visibility, rising costs for airlines suggest an uncertain future for French air traffic growth.
Become a CAPA Member to access Insights
Our Insights are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.