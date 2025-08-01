Finnair continues to target growth despite market challenges
Finnair CEO Turkka Kuusisto stated the challenges faced by the carrier at the beginning of 2025 continued into 2Q2025.
While Finnair recorded 3.1 million passengers (+3.1% year-on-year) and increased revenue 2.4% to EUR1,482 million in 1H2025, the carrier's operating results were affected by industrial action by the Finnish Airline Pilots' Association in Apr-2025 and Finnish Aviation Union (IAU) in May-2025 and Jun-2025.
Become a CAPA Member to access Insights
Our Insights are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.