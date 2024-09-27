Eye on Western Sydney: Airlines look to Sydney’s newest airport
A growing list of airlines are expressing interest in launching operations to Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport when it opens to passenger services in late 2026.
The airport's lenient curfew rules and 24/7 operational hours are proving to be enticing incentives for airlines.
Ongoing slot constraints at Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport should only increase the number of airlines pivoting to Western Sydney.
