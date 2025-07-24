Edelweiss Air accelerates fleet modernisation while expanding global network
Edelweiss Air plans to phase out its aging fleet of five A340-300s by mid-2027 and rebuild its long haul fleet to match pre-COVID levels of six aircraft, while improving fuel efficiency and passenger comfort.
The airline provides services to 102 destinations in 37 countries in summer 2025, with new services to Lulea, São Vicente and Praia announced for winter 2025/26.
Become a CAPA Member to access Insights
Our Insights are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.