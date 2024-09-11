Continuing a trend: Oman Air to retire first class, direct focus on new business class product
In Aug-2024, Oman Air CEO Con Korfiatis announced the carrier plans to retire its first class product amid "diminished demand".
The airline will shift focus to its business class product with the launch of the new Business Studio inflight cabin, initially available on some of Oman Air's London, Frankfurt and Bangkok services from 09-Sep-2024.
Mr Korfiatis states the change is "more closely aligned with the demographics targeted by the national tourism objectives", including wellness, adventure and 'MICE' (Meeting, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) markets.
