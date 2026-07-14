CHART: South Korea's tourism resurgence reinforces aviation's long-term growth story

South Korea's international tourism recovery has moved beyond restoration and into expansion.

Having become one of the first major North Asian markets to surpass pre-pandemic visitor volumes in 2025, the country is accelerating further in 2026, with arrivals exceeding prior-year levels in every month through May.

The sustained double-digit growth reflects more than pent-up travel demand. It highlights South Korea's strengthening position as both a destination and an aviation hub, supported by robust outbound travel, expanding airline capacity and the continued recovery of Northeast Asian connectivity.

For airlines, airports and tourism stakeholders, the figures reinforce confidence that Korea has entered a new phase of structural growth rather than a short-lived post-pandemic rebound.

The challenge now shifts from rebuilding demand to ensuring sufficient airport capacity, airline investment and international market diversification to sustain this momentum.

As competition intensifies across Asia for high-value international visitors, South Korea's aviation sector appears well positioned - but maintaining that trajectory will require continued investment and strategic network development.