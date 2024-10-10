Avalon Energy's SAF project in Uruguay a model for public-private collaboration in Latin America
Uruguay's Government recently announced plans to collaborate with Avalon Energy on the development of a sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) refinery in the country.
The USD380 million project includes plans for a 100,000 tonnes p/a SAF production facility as well as a 50MW solar power plant to produce green hydrogen. The initiative should set a benchmark for others in the Latin America and the Caribbean region to follow, given the region's vast potential for SAF development.
