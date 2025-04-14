Australia's western hub: Perth in focus at Routes Asia

The recent 2025 edition of Routes Asia saw plenty of discussion centred around the host city of Perth, Western Australia (WA).

WA Minister of Tourism Reece Whitby introduced the "fast growing" western gateway to delegates by underlining Perth's strategic location between Australia and Asia Pacific. He went on to describe the aviation industry as "vital" for WA, with 95% of the state's visitors arriving by air.

Tourism spending in WA reached a record AUD17.7 billion for the year ended Sep-2024 and the state government aims to grow this figure to AUD25 billion p/a by 2033.

Minister Whitby said the WA government is "determined to expand and enhance our aviation connections" and added that there is "big potential for further expansion".

