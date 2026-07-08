Airbus and Boeing face defining product decisions as the next generation takes shape
The world's two largest aircraft manufacturers are entering a decisive period that will shape airline fleet planning well into the 2040s.
While Airbus and Boeing remain focused on overcoming certification delays and production constraints, attention is increasingly turning to what comes next.
And the contrasting approaches highlight more than differing product roadmaps.
They reveal how both manufacturers are balancing technological ambition against commercial reality, while airlines continue to demand greater efficiency, lower emissions and additional capacity.
The decisions taken over the next few years will influence fleet strategies, competitive dynamics and aircraft economics for decades to come.
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