Saint Maarten Princess Juliana Airport set to resume commercial operations

InselAir announced (06-Oct-2017) Saint Maarten Princess Juliana Airport is still closed for commercial operations. Saint Maarten Princess Juliana Airport, via its official website announced that following extensive repairs required due to hurricanes Irma and Maria, the airport will resume commercial operations on 10-Oct-2017. The airport "met all international safety standards to resume commercial operations". Saint Maarten Princess Juliana Airport COO and acting CEO Michel Hyman stated: "Despite the severe damage the airport sustained with the passage of the monster storms Irma and Maria, we have been able to get back to the point where we can have commercial service again". Arriving and departing passengers will be processed at makeshift halls and itemisation of existing facilities. Mr Hyman added that ATC is operational and will provide separation and clearances for all aircraft landing at the airport and flying over to neighbouring islands. [more - original PR - InselAir][more - original PR - SXM Airport]