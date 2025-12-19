Infrabridge sells majority airport holdings to Aena in GBP270m transaction
Infrabridge entered (18-Dec-2025) a binding agreement to sell a 51% stake in a newly formed holding company, which holds 100% of Leeds Bradford Airport and 49% of Newcastle International Airport, to Aena. Infrabridge will continue to manage a 49% stake in the holding company following completion. The transaction is valued at approximately GBP270 million and is subject to customary conditions for closing, including regulatory approvals, with completion to take place once all conditions have been satisfied. Leeds Bradford Airport and Newcastle International Airport will continue to be operated and managed independently of each other. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]
Background ✨
Aena has previously pursued minority and majority stakes in UK airports, including maintaining a 51% holding in London Luton Airport following Ardian's sale of its 49% stake to AMP Capital, and opting not to acquire full ownership when given the opportunity1 2. Leeds Bradford Airport was earlier acquired by AMP Capital from Bridgepoint, which had invested in infrastructure and workforce growth during its ownership3. Newcastle International Airport's 49% stake was previously held by AMP Capital following a purchase from Copenhagen Airport, with local authorities retaining the majority4 5.