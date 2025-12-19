Infrabridge sells majority airport holdings to Aena in GBP270m transaction

Aena has previously pursued minority and majority stakes in UK airports, including maintaining a 51% holding in London Luton Airport following Ardian's sale of its 49% stake to AMP Capital, and opting not to acquire full ownership when given the opportunity1 2. Leeds Bradford Airport was earlier acquired by AMP Capital from Bridgepoint, which had invested in infrastructure and workforce growth during its ownership3. Newcastle International Airport's 49% stake was previously held by AMP Capital following a purchase from Copenhagen Airport, with local authorities retaining the majority4 5.