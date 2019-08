Indonesian Transport Minister: New Yogyakarta International Airport to be complete by mid Mar-2020

Indonesia's Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi said New Yogyakarta International Airport is currently 70% complete and on track for completion by Mar-2020 (Berita Satu/Indo Aviation, 27-Aug-2019). As previously reported by CAPA, the completed airport will include a 3250m runway, 23 aircraft parking stands and a 210,000sqm terminal capable of handling up to 14 million passengers p/a.