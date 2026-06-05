IndiGo temporarily suspends services to six international destinations

IndiGo announced (04-Jun-2026) plans to temporarily suspend services to Langkawi, Krabi, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong and Shanghai from 01-Jul-2026 and to Siem Reap from 03-Jul-2026, citing: "Traditionally softer demand in the upcoming quarter and an incredibly challenging cost environment". The LCC plans to resume the services from 01-Oct-2026, adding: "Should the environment become favourable, IndiGo stands prepared to reinstate these services earlier than scheduled". IndiGo noted it "has managed to retain majority of its international operations, i.e. over 1,800 weekly international flights, despite this realignment", adding: "These measured changes are designed to align capacity with current market conditions and demand trends, while ensuring the airline maintains reliability and network integrity across its global destinations". [more - original PR]