IndiGo orders LEAP-1A engines for 280 aircraft, largest single engine order in history

CFM International announced (17-Jun-2019) IndiGo placed an order for LEAP-1A engines for 280 A320neo and A321neo aircraft, the largest single engine order ever recorded. The contract is valued at more than USD20 billion at list price and includes spare engines and an overall support agreement. The LCC also signed a long term service agreement with CFM to support its LEAP-1A fleet. IndiGo is expected to take delivery of its first LEAP-1A equipped A320neo aircraft in 2020. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]