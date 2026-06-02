IndiGo MD notes impact of 'exceptionally challenging operating environment' on FY2026 results

IndiGo MD Rahul Bhatia, commenting in the LCC's FY2026 results, stated (29-May-2026) "FY26 was marked by an exceptionally challenging operating environment, which materially impacted our profitability", noting IndiGo recorded an INR25.4 billion (USD267.06 million) net loss for Q4FY2026 and an INR23.9 billion (USD251.29 million) net loss for FY2026. Mr Bhatia said: "Despite these conditions, the underlying performance of the business remained resilient", noting: "During the year, our capacity grew by 9.5% and total income increased by over 6%", adding that excluding the impact of foreign exchange and exceptional items, IndiGo delivered a profit of INR75 billion (USD788.57 million) in FY2026. He concluded: "We continue to maintain a strong balance sheet with substantial liquidity, demonstrating resilience through prolonged periods of volatility", adding: "While the near term remains volatile, we remain firmly focused on disciplined execution, cost efficiency, and long-term value creation". [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]