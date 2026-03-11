IndiGo CEO resigns
IndiGo announced (10-Mar-2026) CEO Pieter Elbers "will be stepping down", effective immediately. The LCC confirmed MD Rahul Bhatia "shall in the interim assume management of the affairs of the airline until such time that the company announces the arrival of a new leader, which is expected in short order". [more - original PR]
Background ✨
IndiGo made several senior leadership changes in the past two years, including appointing Isidro Porqueras as COO from 01-Nov-2024, replacing Wolfgang Prock-Schauer ahead of his retirement1. It also appointed Vikram Singh Mehta as chairman, replacing Venkataramani Sumantran2. Under Pieter Elbers, IndiGo emphasised “further internationalisation”, with international ASKs at around 28% and international destinations rising to 403.