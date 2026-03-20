India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate Delhi Noida International Airport in Mar-2026
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Background ✨
India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation awarded Delhi Noida International Airport an aerodrome licence, with Zurich Airport noting the inauguration was expected in Mar-2026.1 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also stated the inauguration was expected in Mar-2026, after the airport had previously been slated to commence operations by end-2024.2 DGCA commenced calibration flights at the airport on 31-Oct-2025, with operations previously targeted for Dec-2025.3