11-Sep-2018 3:41 PM
Immunised partnerships the future of the aviation industry: American Airlines SVP
American Airlines SVP international and cargo Jim Butler, speaking at the CAPA Latin America Aviation & LCCs Summit, stated (10-Sep-2018) immunised partnerships are the future of industry. He stated the British Airways-American Airlines JV produced significant benefits for passengers, reflected in the establishment of nonstop routes such as Phoenix-London and London-Pittsburgh. The JV with Japan Airlines saw an 100% increase in trans Pacific routes.