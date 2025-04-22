IIAC wins Urgench Airport modernisation and management tender

Uzbekistan Airports awarded (21-Apr-2025) the tender for the modernisation and management of Urgench Airport under a public-private partnership to Incheon International Airport Corporation (IIAC). The private partner is responsible for the construction and management of the passenger and cargo terminals, including ground handling. The public partner will continue to be responsible for the construction and management of the airfield complex. The concession is offered for a 19 year period. [more - original PR]