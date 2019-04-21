Become a CAPA Member
21-Apr-2019 9:18 PM

IdeaWorks Company: European airlines led global a la carte revenue generation in 2018

IdeaWorks Company and CarTrawler estimated (19-Apr-2019) airlines generated USD64.8 billion in a la carte ancillaries revenue in 2018, based on a list of 175 large airlines. A la carte activity consists of the amenities consumers can add to their air travel experience. These include fees paid for checked baggage, assigned seats, buy-on-board meals, early boarding and onboard entertainment. Revenue estimates by region:

