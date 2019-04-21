21-Apr-2019 9:18 PM
IdeaWorks Company: European airlines led global a la carte revenue generation in 2018
IdeaWorks Company and CarTrawler estimated (19-Apr-2019) airlines generated USD64.8 billion in a la carte ancillaries revenue in 2018, based on a list of 175 large airlines. A la carte activity consists of the amenities consumers can add to their air travel experience. These include fees paid for checked baggage, assigned seats, buy-on-board meals, early boarding and onboard entertainment. Revenue estimates by region:
- Europe: USD22.5 billion;
- Asia Pacific: USD18.8 billion;
- North America: USD16.5 billion;
- Africa & Middle East: USD4.2 billion;
- Latin America and Caribbean: USD2.8 billion. [more - original PR]