16-Sep-2025 12:33 PM
iCoupon sales director: Airlines increasingly dedicating resources to handle disruptions
iCoupon sales director Viktoriya Soubra, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Latin America & Caribbean, reported (10-Sep-2025) a change in approach from airlines "in the last three to four" years, with an acceptance that interrupted operations are part of the operating environment. As a result, airlines are increasingly dedicating resources and adding departments that are intended specifically for handling interrupted operations.