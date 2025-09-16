Loading
16-Sep-2025 12:33 PM

iCoupon sales director: Airlines increasingly dedicating resources to handle disruptions

iCoupon sales director Viktoriya Soubra, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Latin America & Caribbean, reported (10-Sep-2025) a change in approach from airlines "in the last three to four" years, with an acceptance that interrupted operations are part of the operating environment. As a result, airlines are increasingly dedicating resources and adding departments that are intended specifically for handling interrupted operations.

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More