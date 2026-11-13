Icelandic Airline Pilots Association plans strike action from 20-Nov-2026
Icelandair announced (12-Nov-2026) the Icelandic Airline Pilots Association, representing pilots employed by Icelandair, is planning indefinite strike action from 20-Nov-2026. The strike action will affect Icelandair's charter operations abroad and will not directly affect Icelandair's passenger network operations. The potential financial impact of the strike on Icelandair Group cannot be determined. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Icelandair faced labour disruption risk in 2026 after the Icelandic Aircraft Mechanics Association (FVFÍ) planned an indefinite strike from 23-Sep-2026, seeking a new collective bargaining agreement.1 The mechanics subsequently cancelled the strike action that began on 23-Sep-2026.2 Icelandair CEO Bogi Nils Bogason said it negotiated with key unions on new collective bargaining agreements to support competitiveness and fleet commitments as it targeted profitability no later than 2026.3