Icelandic Airline Pilots Association plans strike action from 20-Nov-2026

Icelandair faced labour disruption risk in 2026 after the Icelandic Aircraft Mechanics Association (FVFÍ) planned an indefinite strike from 23-Sep-2026, seeking a new collective bargaining agreement.1 The mechanics subsequently cancelled the strike action that began on 23-Sep-2026.2 Icelandair CEO Bogi Nils Bogason said it negotiated with key unions on new collective bargaining agreements to support competitiveness and fleet commitments as it targeted profitability no later than 2026.3