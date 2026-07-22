Icelandair to operate international network with new generation aircraft by summer 2027
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Background ✨
Icelandair director of network planning and scheduling Snorri Tomasson said fuel prices directly affected scheduling and it planned to retire Boeing 757s in winter 2026/27, earlier than previously, as the type had high variable costs and fuel burn.1 Icelandair said A321LRs in operation would rise from six to nine by summer 2027, while it worked to secure aircraft for 2027-2028 and planned to retire its 767 fleet after the 2026 Christmas period.2