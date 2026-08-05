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    5-Aug-2026 1:16 PM

    Icelandair to lease four A320neos in 2027 as 757s and 767s retire

    Icelandair Group CEO Bogi Nils Bogason stated (24-Jul-2026) the airline plans to lease four A320neo aircraft for delivery in 2027, in addition to two A321LRs due to arrive in winter 2026/27. The aircraft will support the carrier following its decision to accelerate the retirement of its Boeing 757-200 and 767-300ER fleets at the end of 2026. The changes are expected to reduce the airline's average fleet age to five years. [more - Aviation Week]

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