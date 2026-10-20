Icelandair satisfies conditions for PLAY Europe acquisition

Icelandair previously signed an LoI to buy a 49% stake in Malta-registered PLAY Europe, citing access to broader air service agreements and double taxation treaties, plus options to split fleet operations between Iceland and Malta; CEO Bogi Nils Bogason said multi-AOC structures improved flexibility and competitiveness.1 PLAY Europe received a Maltese AOC to support aircraft leasing/ACMI projects outside Iceland, including leasing three aircraft to an Eastern European airline.2 3