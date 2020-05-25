25-May-2020 9:27 AM
Icelandair preparing for an efficient 'ramp-up' for when market conditions recover
Icelandair stated (22-May-2020) it is preparing for an efficient "ramp-up" when market conditions recover and opportunities arise. Details include:
- Further actions to secure competitiveness:
- Negotiate union agreements with pilots, cabin crew and mechanics as well as renegotiate contracts with key suppliers;
- Adjust fleet plan to capture opportunities;
- Obtain liquidity support from lenders, aircraft lessors and key vendors;
- Methods to ensure the carrier is prepared to 'ramp-up' quickly:
- Powerful sales network and distribution channels ensuring fast reach to key markets;
- Adaptable hub and spoke route network to meet differently timed demand;
- Strong and flexible infrastructure;
- Experience dealing with high fluctuations in the business. [more - original PR]