25-May-2020 9:27 AM

Icelandair preparing for an efficient 'ramp-up' for when market conditions recover

Icelandair stated (22-May-2020) it is preparing for an efficient "ramp-up" when market conditions recover and opportunities arise. Details include:

  • Further actions to secure competitiveness:
    • Negotiate union agreements with pilots, cabin crew and mechanics as well as renegotiate contracts with key suppliers;
    • Adjust fleet plan to capture opportunities;
    • Obtain liquidity support from lenders, aircraft lessors and key vendors;
  • Methods to ensure the carrier is prepared to 'ramp-up' quickly:
    • Powerful sales network and distribution channels ensuring fast reach to key markets;
    • Adaptable hub and spoke route network to meet differently timed demand;
    • Strong and flexible infrastructure;
    • Experience dealing with high fluctuations in the business. [more - original PR]

