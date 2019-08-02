Icelandair fleet strategy assumes continued use of 757-200 aircraft

Icelandair reported (01-Aug-2019) its fleet strategy assumes the continued use of Boeing 757-200 aircraft alongside 767-300 and 737 MAX aircraft until 2025. The 737 MAX 8 aircraft are intended to support the growth of the fleet, balancing against a reduction in the number of 757-200 aircraft over the period. The company's long term fleet strategy is under review, with the following three scenarios under consideration:

Faster renewal of the fleet with the A321neo introduced alongside the 737 MAX;

Faster discontinuation of 757-200 aircraft with additions of Airbus and 737 MAX aircraft;

and 737 MAX aircraft; Faster renewal of the fleet with Airbus aircraft, with all Boeing aircraft taken out of operation in the coming years to create an all Airbus fleet.

The review will be concluded in 3Q2019. [more - original PR]