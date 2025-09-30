ICCT: 2050 CO2 target 'necessary but not sufficient' to align aviation with Paris Agreement

Recent analyses have highlighted the essential role of sustainable aviation fuels and operational efficiencies in aviation decarbonisation, while noting that non-CO2 effects, such as contrails, require further research and targeted mitigation strategies. Achieving net zero by 2050 will demand urgent investment, technological advancements, and comprehensive policy support, as current progress and solution uptake are insufficient to meet climate goals without accelerated action and system-wide changes1 2 3 4 5.