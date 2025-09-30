30-Sep-2025 1:12 PM
ICCT: 2050 CO2 target 'necessary but not sufficient' to align aviation with Paris Agreement
International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT) reported (23-Sep-2025) the following conclusions from its Vision 2050 decarbonisation roadmap:
- In the 'Full Breakthrough' scenario, which blends maximum greenhouse gas (GHG) and short lived climate pollutants (SLCP) mitigation, additional aviation warming could be reduced by more than 90% below the 'Historical Trends' scenario and limit aviation's share of additional contribution to the remaining 1.7C budget to 2%;
- The 2050 net zero CO2 target "is a necessary but not sufficient condition to align aviation with the Paris Agreement";
- SLCP controls, notably contrail avoidance, can complement GHG mitigation by delivering "substantial" near term reductions via easier to implement technology solutions;
- Four mitigation levers, comprising contrail avoidance, sustainable aviation fuels, hydrotreating and operational efficiency, are projected to account for nearly 90% of avoidable warming in 2050;
- Control of SLCPs is estimated to result in a climate benefit, despite the expected increase in GHG emissions from their implementation. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Recent analyses have highlighted the essential role of sustainable aviation fuels and operational efficiencies in aviation decarbonisation, while noting that non-CO2 effects, such as contrails, require further research and targeted mitigation strategies. Achieving net zero by 2050 will demand urgent investment, technological advancements, and comprehensive policy support, as current progress and solution uptake are insufficient to meet climate goals without accelerated action and system-wide changes1 2 3 4 5.