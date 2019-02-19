19-Feb-2019 9:03 AM
ICAO to implement new measures addressing aviation's environmental impact
ICAO announced (15-Feb-2019) it agreed on the following measures during its Aviation Environmental Protection committee:
- A stringency level limiting the emissions of non volatile particulate matter from aircraft engines;
- Improvements of aircraft noise up to 15.5dB below Chapter 14 limits for single aisle aircraft by 2027;
- NOx emission by 54% relative to the latest ICAO NOx SARPs;
- Fuel efficiency up to 1.3% p/a for aircraft entering into production;
- Benefits accrued from the use of sustainable aviation fuels within the context of CORSIA will be calculated and claimed;
- Rules and procedure for the ICAO Council's Technical Advisory Body will be recommended. [more - original PR]