19-Feb-2019 9:03 AM

ICAO to implement new measures addressing aviation's environmental impact

ICAO announced (15-Feb-2019) it agreed on the following measures during its Aviation Environmental Protection committee:

  • A stringency level limiting the emissions of non volatile particulate matter from aircraft engines;
  • Improvements of aircraft noise up to 15.5dB below Chapter 14 limits for single aisle aircraft by 2027;
  • NOx emission by 54% relative to the latest ICAO NOx SARPs;
  • Fuel efficiency up to 1.3% p/a for aircraft entering into production;
  • Benefits accrued from the use of sustainable aviation fuels within the context of CORSIA will be calculated and claimed;
  • Rules and procedure for the ICAO Council's Technical Advisory Body will be recommended. [more - original PR]

