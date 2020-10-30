ICAO secretary general: Public financial support for aviation sector is of critical importance

ICAO secretary general Dr Fang Liu reported (29-Oct-2020) recent and slight upturns in traffic and passenger volumes have been "largely insignificant" when weighed against the "depth and severity of the unprecedented COVID-19 low-points we recorded". Dr Liu said these factors, as well as the fact that airlines and airports are still being counted on to quickly move urgent and essential air cargo, "stresses the critical importance of public financial support for air transport operators and regulators at this time". [more - original PR]