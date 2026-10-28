ICAO proposes solutions to improve enforcement of the 'Rules of the Air'

ICAO reported (27-Oct-2026) countries' enforcement of the 'Rules of the Air' under Article 12 of the Convention of International Civil Aviation is "inconsistent, and coordination is often lacking", creating challenges for accountability and "undermining global aviation safety". In response, the ICAO Legal Committee proposed the following solutions, which will go to the ICAO Council for review:

A guidance document on implementing Article 12, which will be "the first one of its kind";

A new ICAO communication platform that will serve as a point of contact for notifying potential violations between countries. The platform aims to formalise communication, speed up exchanges and ensure "responsible officials are clearly identified and reachable";

The committee stressed flexibility in enforcement, clarifying that countries should be able to meet their Article 12 commitments through a range of methods including administrative penalties, civil actions or educational measures, not only criminal prosecution;

The committee indicated that existing regional arrangements are "promising templates" for broader cooperation and mutual assistance. [more - original PR]