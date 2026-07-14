ICAO: Middle East ASKs down 27% in May-2026

IATA reported global passenger demand fell 2.2% year-on-year in May-2026, with capacity down 2.3% and load factor up 0.1pp to 83.5%; the Middle East recorded a 28.4% traffic decline and 23.9% capacity reduction.1 ICAO previously reported Apr-2026 ASKs fell 3.2% year-on-year, including a 44.5% Middle East decline, while RPKs rose 4.7% and CTKs fell 2.4%.2 IATA reported May-2026 air cargo demand rose 6.0% year-on-year on 1.9% higher capacity, while the Middle East declined 8.9%.3