ICAO forecasts 'prolonged depressed demand' for air travel, any improvement only from 2Q2021

ICAO stated (15-Jan-2021) the near term outlook for global air travel is for "prolonged depressed demand", with downside risks to global travel recovery and further deterioration likely in 1Q2021. ICAO expects any improvement to only develop by 2Q2021, subject to the effectiveness of pandemic management and vaccination rollouts. Under the most optimistic scenario, passenger numbers may recover to 71% of 2019 levels (84% for domestic and 53% for international) by Jun-2021. Under a more pessimistic scenario, traffic may only recover to 49% of 2019 levels (66% domestic and 26% international). [more - original PR]