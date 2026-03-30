ICAO adopts 'much more demanding environmental rules' for new aircraft
ICAO Council adopted (27-Mar-2026) new technical standards that will require new aircraft "to meet much more demanding environmental rules". ICAO stated the standards were developed "to ensure the latest technologies are used in aircraft design to reduce aviation CO2 emissions and aircraft noise". The new requirements will apply from 01-Jan-2027. Details include:
- The ICAO CO2 emissions standard was made "10% more stringent" and will be applicable to new aircraft type designs from 2031;
- A "complex more stringent" CO2 emissions standard will apply to new deliveries of in-production aircraft from 2035;
- The aircraft noise limit was expanded by six decibels for large aircraft and two decibels for smaller aircraft, and will apply to new aircraft type designs from 2029;
- Future supersonic aircraft will need to comply with current noise limits for subsonic aircraft, as of 2029. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
ICAO said its 13th Committee on Aviation Environmental Protection meeting in Feb-2025 made 31 recommendations, including proposals to tighten aircraft noise and CO2 emissions standards simultaneously, and established a methodology to monitor and report CO2 reductions against ICAO’s long term net zero aspirational goal, with ICAO Council president Salvatore Sciacchitano noting it now had tools to measure progress and adjust course1. ICCT reported fuel-efficiency gains had plateaued after CO2 standards took effect in 2020, citing fewer new type certifications and arguing a 15% tighter standard was needed to spur new designs2.