ICAO adopts 'much more demanding environmental rules' for new aircraft

ICAO said its 13th Committee on Aviation Environmental Protection meeting in Feb-2025 made 31 recommendations, including proposals to tighten aircraft noise and CO2 emissions standards simultaneously, and established a methodology to monitor and report CO2 reductions against ICAO’s long term net zero aspirational goal, with ICAO Council president Salvatore Sciacchitano noting it now had tools to measure progress and adjust course1. ICCT reported fuel-efficiency gains had plateaued after CO2 standards took effect in 2020, citing fewer new type certifications and arguing a 15% tighter standard was needed to spur new designs2.