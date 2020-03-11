ICAO adopts coronavirus declaration, urges need to reduce risks and collaborate across sectors

ICAO Council adopted (09-Mar-2020) a special declaration on coronavirus, affirming the urgent need to reduce the risks of the spread of coronvirus by air transport, and to protect the health of air travellers and aviation personnel. ICAO expressed appreciation for the cooperation of airlines, airports and other industry participants in working with governments and international organisations to help implement response measures, along with expressing concern about the economic impact on air transport and civil aviation. It also stressed the importance of:

Ensuring that response actions and measures are based on science and facts;

Engaging in cross sector collaboration and the principles of multilateralism, strong international cooperation and coordination among all entities involved in the joint action against the public health emergency;

Providing reliable and timely information to aviation authorities, airlines and other aircraft operators, airports and the public to help control the further spread of the virus.

The declaration expresses strong support for the calls by the WHO for states to perform their own risk assessments and adapt their response measures accordingly, taking into account international health regulations. It called on states to: