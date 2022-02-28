28-Feb-2022 12:28 PM
Iberia to expand fleet by nine aircraft during 1H2022
Iberia resumed (27-Feb-2022) its aircraft delivery schedule, after experiencing a recovery across all markets following the COVID-19 pandemic. The carrier provided the following update on its fleet expansion:
- One A350-900 delivered in Feb-2022 and two further A350-900s are scheduled to be delivered during 1Q2022. The aircraft will be used to operate long haul routes. Eight further A350-900s, equipped with business, premium tourist and tourist cabins, will be gradually introduced until 2024;
- Two A320neos received in Feb-2022, with four more scheduled to arrive during 1H2022. The aircraft will be used to operate short and medium haul routes and will increase the carrier's fleet of A320neos to 14 during 2022. A further three A320neos on order are scheduled for delivery during 2023;
- The first of eight A321XLRs ordered is expected to arrive at the end of 2023 and will be used to operate to new trans-Atlantic destinations and increase frequencies in key markets. [more - original PR - Spanish]