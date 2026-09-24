24-Sep-2026 4:46 PM
Iberia sales head for Latin America highlights EUR6bn investment plan, regional role in strategy
Iberia head of sales, Latin America Marina Colunga, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Latin America & Caribbean, confirmed (10-Sep-2026) the carrier will be closing 2026 with nearly 5.8 million seats within Europe and Latin America, a record for the carrier. Ms Colunga confirmed the airline's strategic plan includes EUR6 billion in investment - with 70% of this earmarked for its long haul fleet - adding: "Latin America will continue to be [core to our] strategy. Our Madrid hub is connecting to 140 destinations, but Latin America has a vast priority over the long haul, so we will continue to focus on the region as a substantial part of our substantial long haul plan". [more - CAPA TV]