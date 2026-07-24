24-Jul-2026 2:57 PM
Iberia Express launches new business class menu
Iberia Express announced (23-Jul-2026) the launch of a new onboard menu for its business class customers, developed in partnership with catering provider DO & CO. [more - original PR - Spanish]
Background ✨
Iberia Express previously renewed its “Gastroteca Express” onboard offer with DO & CO, adding new economy and business class menus and introducing EUR5 discounted items on first/last Madrid flights to reduce food waste, with ordering available via the Express Onboard Club platform.1 It also rolled out the Club Express Onboard digital ordering system, adding over 20 summer items and prioritising early orders via passengers’ mobile devices.2