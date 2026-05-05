Iberia COO on fuel supply: 'For Spain, fortunately, the issue is not so big as in other countries'

Iberia COO Ramiro Sequeira, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition, stated (23-Apr-2026) regarding fuel supply: "For Spain, fortunately, the issue is not so big as in other countries", adding: "Our analysts in Spain don't predict this high risk of lack of fuel". Mr Sequeira continued: "What we are facing, like everyone, is that the price of jet fuel is higher than the price of Brent". He concluded: "But so far, we are managing this, we are not increasing the price of our tickets right now". [more - CAPA TV]