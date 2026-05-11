IATA: Uptake of energy crops could add 800m tonnes p/a of SAF feedstock by 2050

IATA Economics reported (08-May-2026) the uptake of non-food energy crops could add up to 800 million tonnes p/a of feedstock for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) production by 2050. IATA stated that "nearly all" regions have material scope to produce energy crops, but noted there is "uncertainty over how much additional feedstock would be available for SAF production, as other sectors too have similar needs for their decarbonisation". The association said the production potential can also be limited by poor access to areas of degraded and marginal land, a lack of technological solutions to make use of the available land, and competing land uses such as biodiversity conservation. IATA added that the harmonisation of sustainability criteria across competing sectors is necessary to ease barriers to uptake. IATA also noted that the cultivation of energy crops on low quality, degraded land could support improved soil health, water quality and biodiversity while avoiding potential issues of land use changes. [more - original PR]