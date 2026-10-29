29-Oct-2026 11:16 AM
IATA: Travellers embracing biometrics and AI, entry requirements remain a barrier
IATA reported (28-Oct-2026) the following findings from its 2026 Global Passenger Survey:
- 58% of passengers report having experienced biometrics at some point in their airport journey in the past 12 months, up from 50% in 2025 and up 24pp from 2022;
- Passengers who have experienced biometrics report "high levels" of satisfaction, with 87% saying they are happy with the experience, up from 86% in 2025;
- 78% of travellers would be willing to share their biometric information if it means they can skip showing a passport or boarding pass at airport checkpoints;
- Passengers also showed interest in using digital passports to simplify their journeys:
- 84% are interested in using a digital passport for online check-in instead of their physical passport;
- 82% are interested in sharing a digital passport with an airline at booking, after payment, if this enables more personalised services, such as information on visa requirements;
- 82% are interested in using a smartphone combining a digital wallet, digital passport, and loyalty cards to book, pay and navigate airport processes on departure and arrival;
- Passengers' leading concerns about biometrics are data breaches (59%), information being shared with other organisations (49%) and a lack of clarity about how their personal information is handled (41%);
- 49% of travellers have used artificial intelligence (AI) for travel planning:
- 21% have used AI to search for flights to a specific destination, the most common use;
- 19% used it to find the cheapest flights;
- 17% used it to get inspiration for where to travel;
- Entry requirements are a growing barrier to travel, even as passengers embrace technology. Immigration requirements have discouraged 43% of passengers from visiting a destination, up from 33% in 2025:
- Of the passengers discouraged from travelling to a particular destination by geopolitical conflict, 72% say safety was the main reason, while 13% cite uncertainty over whether travel is possible;
- Of the passengers put off by immigration requirements, 53% say the process is too complex. Privacy (17%) and cost (17%) were less common reasons;
- Passengers also want visa processes to be faster, earlier in the travel process and digital:
- 86% are likely to share immigration information digitally before departure to speed up processes, up from 83% in 2025;
- 45% would prefer to complete immigration procedures before reaching the airport, up from 41% in 2025;
- 60% prefer to apply for a visa online, compared with 25% who prefer to apply in person at a consulate or embassy;
- Regional trends:
- African travellers are among the most satisfied. They are the most likely to have been discouraged from visiting a destination by immigration requirements;
- Asia Pacific travellers report the highest level of overall satisfaction. They are the second most willing of any region to use biometrics;
- European travellers report the lowest overall satisfaction. They are the most cautious region when it comes to adopting digital travel technology;
- North American travellers report the highest use of biometrics, but also the strongest concern about data breaches. They are the least likely to have been discouraged from visiting a destination by immigration requirements;
- Latin America and Caribbean travellers are the second most satisfied globally, reporting the largest improvement in overall satisfaction compared with 2025. Biometric use is below average compared to other regions, while concerns about how personal data is shared and handled are the highest of any region;
- Middle East travellers are the most likely to use AI for travel planning and show the strongest interest in digital passports and biometric identification. Satisfaction among biometric users is also the highest across the regions. Among those discouraged from travelling by immigration requirements, cost is cited more often than elsewhere, although complexity remains the leading concern. [more - original PR] [more - Aviation Week]